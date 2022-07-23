JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target to $123.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.29.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Perficient has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average is $100.84.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 846.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.