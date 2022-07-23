JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 1,900” Price Target for GSK (LON:GSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.71) price target on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,876 ($22.43) target price on GSK in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.52) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.92) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.12) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,820.77 ($21.77).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,743.20 ($20.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,383.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,736.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,682.46. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,224.78 ($14.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,746.59 ($32.83).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. GSK’s payout ratio is 7,460.32%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.22) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,079.22).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

