JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25.

