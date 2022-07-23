Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Invests $240,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,014 shares of company stock worth $5,184,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

NYSE:PG opened at $143.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

