KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 58.8% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 49,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 67,034 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Insider Activity

KAR Auction Services Price Performance

In related news, Director Michael T. Kestner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,553.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael T. Kestner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,553.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J Mark Howell purchased 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $198,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

