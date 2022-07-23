Keybank National Association OH Invests $213,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Down 2.3 %

CYBR stock opened at $139.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.27. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Stephens began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.