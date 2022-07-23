KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Marten Transport in a report released on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Marten Transport’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,114,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,331,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marten Transport by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,737,000 after purchasing an additional 90,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marten Transport by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,957,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 213,833 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

