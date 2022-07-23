KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JWN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.47.

JWN opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Nordstrom by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

