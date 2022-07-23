Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.71.
Shares of KMB opened at $132.40 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.90.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
