Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) PT Lowered to $20.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

