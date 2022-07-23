Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.77

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as low as $3.72. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 18,655 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Kingstone Companies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kingstone Companies Dividend Announcement

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.48). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 372,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,694,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

See Also

