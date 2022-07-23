KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Set at $65.00 by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KKR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

