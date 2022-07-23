Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.24% from the stock’s current price.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.24. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

