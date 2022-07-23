Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.19.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

