LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average of $124.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

