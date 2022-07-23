Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 59,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 6,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $151,991.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,419.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060 in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $22.68 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.