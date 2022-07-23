Loop Capital Trims Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Target Price to $22.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KMT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE:KMT opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $512.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

In other Kennametal news, Director William M. Lambert bought 36,698 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

