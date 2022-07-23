Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,925 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $304.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.87. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.68.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

