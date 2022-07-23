LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after buying an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after buying an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,845,000 after buying an additional 985,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.23 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $287.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

