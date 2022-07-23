Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 307 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

