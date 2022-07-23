Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

