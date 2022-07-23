Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $178.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $150.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.09 and a 200 day moving average of $163.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $984,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 15.9% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

