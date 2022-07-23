Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives $419.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $415.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $343.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.08. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

