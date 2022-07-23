Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $416.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $415.95.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $343.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.08. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

