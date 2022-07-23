Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Holdings Raised by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Shares of MTDR opened at $47.76 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. The firm had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

