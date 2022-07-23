MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in MetLife by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

