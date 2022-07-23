Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €10.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) received a €10.70 ($10.81) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €8.50 ($8.59) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($8.08) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.09) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.59) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.10) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Metro Stock Down 0.6 %

Metro stock opened at €8.00 ($8.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 million and a P/E ratio of -25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.22. Metro has a twelve month low of €6.75 ($6.82) and a twelve month high of €12.30 ($12.42). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.72.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

