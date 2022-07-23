MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.82.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.6 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.