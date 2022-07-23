MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,196,000 after acquiring an additional 517,377 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,397,000 after purchasing an additional 321,175 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,459,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,264,000 after buying an additional 785,546 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,143,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,067,000 after buying an additional 134,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

