Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Micro Focus International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

