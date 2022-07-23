Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.85.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.
