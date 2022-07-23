Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as high as C$0.51. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 20,500 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Microbix Biosystems alerts:

Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$65.72 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems ( TSE:MBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.88 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.