Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Price Target Cut to C$0.80

Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Minera Alamos Trading Down 3.8 %

Minera Alamos stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. Minera Alamos has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

