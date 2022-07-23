Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Price Target Cut to C$0.80

Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Minera Alamos Trading Down 3.8 %
Minera Alamos stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. Minera Alamos has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.58.
