Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 0.4 %

MCRI opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 156,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.