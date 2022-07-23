Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

MNST opened at $95.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.48. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.