Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,925 Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sharecare in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

SHCR stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $532.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.17. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 21.72%.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

