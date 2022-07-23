Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 534 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 534 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth $1,301,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after buying an additional 45,893 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. B. Riley set a $114.00 target price on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.