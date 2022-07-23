Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 33,240 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of VZ opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.