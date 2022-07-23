Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.3 %

C stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.97.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

