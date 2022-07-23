Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Down 4.6 %

GH stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.49. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.73.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

