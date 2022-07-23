Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $45,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 410 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in SAP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of SAP opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.99. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $151.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($105.05) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf reduced their target price on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($105.05) to €93.00 ($93.94) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($121.21) to €115.00 ($116.16) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($135.35) to €122.00 ($123.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.