Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 1,200.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 946.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,266,000 after purchasing an additional 911,438 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,115,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 857.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,688,000. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,320.8% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OIH stock opened at $211.05 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $164.41 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.77.

