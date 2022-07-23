Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 437.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,906,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $198.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

