Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,120 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 16,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.3 %

ZBH opened at $107.00 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $165.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

