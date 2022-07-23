Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 436 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,955 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,736,000 after purchasing an additional 390,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,865,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

CRSP opened at $75.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.91.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

