Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 75 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.81.

NYSE NOW opened at $446.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $462.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 406.15, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

