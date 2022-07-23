Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

MCO opened at $295.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.87.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.