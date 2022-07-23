Morgan Stanley Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $105.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.36.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.39 and a beta of 2.50. Targa Resources has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average is $66.83.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -241.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,156,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,672,136,000 after purchasing an additional 196,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,751,000 after purchasing an additional 286,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

