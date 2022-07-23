Morgan Stanley Cuts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $51.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 77,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 26,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

