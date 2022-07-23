Morgan Stanley Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $83.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NEE. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $78.14. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.