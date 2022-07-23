Morgan Stanley Trims Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price to $247.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $262.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Signature Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $300.31.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $175.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,762,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.